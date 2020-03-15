Michelle Rotellini honored as remarkable woman in Southern West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Born and raised in Raleigh County – Michelle Rotellini has made it her mission to better the community she grew up in. While her first job was at Snowshoe Mountain, she soon returned home for other opportunities.

One of her most well known positions was working as the executive director of the United Way of southern West Virginia.

Christina Cowley worked with her at United Way and told 59 News she was the best role model she could ask for; as a boss and friend.

“She is a successful business owner, she is a great mom ,” Cowley said. “Sometimes I would forget when I was working with Michelle here at the United Way, that she’s super woman for the community but then she goes home and she’s super woman for her kids as well.”

In 2019 – she accepted a new position as the president and CEO of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce.

“I have a real passion to improve things always. I don’t let negativity to creep in,” Rotellini said. “I always see the brighter side of things and I think that’s really made a difference in my work especially at United way and here at the chamber.”

That role is not her only responsibility Rotellini is also a wife and mother. She said she not only encourages her own daughter, but all women, to not be afraid to mentor others and support each other in today’s world.

“And so a lot of times we don’t mentor because we are worried about competing with that person we are mentoring, but I think it’s a great gift to give to another person,” Rotellini said. “You know to teach them and share with them and help them and to be as excited about their future you know as they are.”

To learn about other women making a difference in our communities, be sure to tune into to our Remarkable women special on March 28, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.