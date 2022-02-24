FAYETTEVILLE, W.V. (WVNS) – A man from Michigan was sentenced to prison after leasing law enforcement on a high speed chase exceeded speeds of 100 miles per hour.

According to the Office of the Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney, on February 23, 2022, Kertez McKinney, 26, of East Pointe, Michigan, pleaded guilty to fleeing from an officer with reckless indifference.

Court documents stated, on February 15, 2021, McKinney refused to stop for police near the Crossroads Mall in Raleigh County. He then led police on a high-speed chase at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour. The chase led police all the way to Mount Hope, where McKinney got out of his car and ran from police.

Kertez McKinney was sentenced to one to five years in prison, and must serve a minimum of one year before he becomes eligible for parole.

This crime was investigated by the West Virginia State Police.