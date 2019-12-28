Mid-week holidays pose problems on Turnpike

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With the Holidays being over, family who went out of town must now make their way home.

People tend to expect traffic to put a damper on their holiday travels.

Anthony Boucher is traveling from Ohio to Charlotte. He said the drive down 77 has been much easier than he expected.

“We started off on 35, state road,” Boucher said. “It’s been okay. No real traffic. It’s been pretty smooth coming down.”

Travelers say getting through the toll booths hasn’t been difficult.

Kevin Wiegert is traveling from Ohio as well. He said the cost of the toll booths was what he least anticipated.

“I was a little bit surprised,” Wiegert said. “They are twice as high as they had been last time we came around. They had been at $2 a stop, now they’re at $4.”

Doug Calkins is traveling to Florida. He said he has planned an overnight stop in Charlotte even though he’s had an easy drive.

With light traffic, Calkins said they hasn’t seen many officers out patrolling the highways but that doesn’t mean you can let your guard down. He said other travelers have been good to them, sharing the road and keeping a safe distance.

“Just keep you’re eyes on the road, that’s for sure,” Calkins said. “Keep it to the speed limit, that’s what I do.”

“I would just make sure you’re not driving on your phone, distracted,” Boucher said. “Make sure you’re keeping your eyes on the road.”

Triple A estimates more that 104 million Americans traveled by car over the last week. The Holiday travel season doesn’t end until Jan. 2, 2019.

Triple A says holidays can be a stressful time for travelers but it’s important to keep the road rage at bay.