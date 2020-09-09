Midland Trail Principal explains what deep cleaning day

HICO, WV (WVNS) — Making sure everything is wiped down and sanitized is a priority in a world of COVID-19. Most counties in our area are taking Wednesdays as the day to clean the school while students are not in class.

Principal at Midland Trail High School, Richard Petitt, said on Wednesdays they will use a 90-day disinfectant.

“So when kids are in the building we’ll be able to clean high touched areas pretty regularly, but on Wednesdays when we don’t have students in the building when we go back to the blended model. We will actually be able to do a deep clean where we’re focusing on the whole room instead of just in the high touched areas,” Petitt said.

Petitt said on a daily basis they will clean all high traveled areas in the school multiple times a day. This year, they are purchasing more disinfectant supplies than they normally do.

“We have a lot more cleaning supplies now,” Petitt said. “Not necessarily in the amounts, but in the focus in what they’ve purchased. So probably less items that are not feel good item,s but more disinfectants than actual cleaners.”

As a parent himself, Petitt said he knows what parents are feeling and wants them to know they are doing everything they can to keep their children safe when at school.

“I understand the hesitancy, but we got a great team,” Petitt said. “Fayette County has done an amazing job of preparing and being ready for trying to do as much preventative work as we could possibly do.”