Midland Trail teacher named finalist for West Virginia Teacher of the Year

HICO, WV (WVNS) — A local teacher was named a finalist for the West Virginia Teacher of the Year award.

Out of the 10 finalists, she is the only candidate from southern West Virginia. Kennedy Moore teaches science and STEM for six through eighth graders. She was nominated for Midland Trail and Fayette County Teacher of the Year because of her work to reach out to students during the year. After winning both, she was nominated for state teacher of the year.

“This was a crazy year and I’ve told people that it was just taking it day by day this year, but still just making sure that the students were the focus,” said Moore.

All ten finalists will meet in Charleston on September 7, 2021 to announce the winner. Moore said regardless of the outcome she is excited for the school year to begin.