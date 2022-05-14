BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– Minds were able to take flight On May 14, 2022, at little Beaver State Park. The park teamed up with Three Rivers Avian Center for their annual Migration Celebration!

The event gave families a hands-on experience to learn about our native migrating birds. In addition to getting up close and personal with horned owls, falcons, and even a bald eagle, folks had a chance to learn about West Virginia ecosystems, bird bone structure, and much more.

“In the last 20 years, we’ve lost 52% of the migratory birds that used to fill our skies,” said Wendy Perrone the Executive Director of Three Rivers Avian Center. “One of the top three reasons is habitat loss and habitat degradation. So there’s a lot of things that individuals like you and I can do to try to help wild birds and were talking about that here too.”

In addition to hanging out with the Avian ambassadors, guided nature and birding walks were offered through the park!