Military Commander explains what is included in the military entrance process

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — Once you have joined the armed forces, what is next? Well, you may have heard friends who are joining the military discussing how they have to go to MEPs and how exciting it is. Well, what exactly is MEPs? MEPs stands for Military Entrance Processing Station.

Beckley MEPs Commander Major Adam Runion said once you go through the initial questioning phases with your recruiter and discuss your options, your recruiter will set an appointment for you to go to the nearest MEPs.

“After the medical brief, applicants go through a medical exam that consist of the famous duck walk, to check for ortho, neuro issues, they administer a hearing test, and eye exam and then an interview with the doctor,” Runion said.

MEPs is a Department of Defense joint-service organization staffed with military and civilian professionals. MEPs personnel determine applicant’s physical qualifications, aptitude and moral standards as set by each branch of military service.