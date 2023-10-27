PRINCE, WV (WVNS) — The family of U.S. Army PV2 Harold Richard Plumley witnessed 70 years of organization come to be Thursday, October 26, 2023.

The former Strecherneck Bridge has now been officially dedicated as the U.S. Army PV2 Harold Richard Plumley Memorial Bridge.

The bridge, located in Prince, WV, stretches over the Stretcher Neck Tunnel near to the iconic Prince train depot.

U.S. Army PV2 Harold Richard Plumley served in the Korean War and was killed in the line of duty during the Battle of Outpost Harry in 1953.