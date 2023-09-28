LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – A local Halloween attraction is back in the city of Lewisburg.

Miller’s Nightmare Haunted Farm opens its doors this Friday, September 29, 2023.

The attraction brings back many fan-favorites, including a trip through the haunted house and cornfield. Guests can also take part in axe throwing, escape rooms, and a nightly bonfire.

Co-owner Ron Miller says one of the highlights of each night is when the actors interact with visitors once they arrive to the farm.

“They will then pick their victims in the crowd, the body hits the floor is the song they use, and they pick their victims. It’s just fun watching kids get under tables and you even watch an eleven year old crawl under a table because it scares them all of a sudden. But then they laugh and they have a good time,” Miller said.

The farm opens up at 6:30 at night. The night will end off with a nightmare parade once the sun goes down.