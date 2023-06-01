GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Millions of dollars was announced by U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, to bolster public health infrastructure across West Virginia.

On Thursday, June 1, 2023, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin announced $3,362,331 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The funding is made available through the American Rescue Plan.