GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Millions of dollars was announced by U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, to bolster public health infrastructure across West Virginia.
On Thursday, June 1, 2023, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin announced $3,362,331 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The funding is made available through the American Rescue Plan.
“I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $3.3 million in upgrading public health infrastructure across our great state. The funding announced today will support public health workforce recruitment and training efforts, strengthen public health foundational systems and boost data modernization programs. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this investment for years to come. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure every West Virginian across the Mountain State has the quality, affordable health services they need.”U.S. Senator Joe Manchin