OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Lewis Jarrell is charged with Daytime Burglary, Entering without Breaking and Battery.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies responded to a burglary in Oak Hill early morning April 9, 2022. Jarrell was reportedly stealing items from a woman’s garage and later attacked her son.

He is being held at Southern Regional Jail.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590.