MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

Tucker Wolford was last seen at Dotson Hollow heading into the woods.

Courtesy: Mingo County Sheriff’s Office

The boy was last seen wearing a camo jacket, black shirt and gray backpack. He stands about five feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

Anyone with information should call 304-235-8551.