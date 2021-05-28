Missing: Deputies in Wyoming County search for missing man

HANOVER, WV (WVNS) — Deputies with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department said on Friday, May 28 they’re searching for a missing man.

Investigators said Billy Joe Godfrey, 39, left his home on Route 52 in Hanover on Wednesday and hasn’t been seen since. They said he was driving a 2006 white Chevrolet Silverado with license plate number 92A470. He was wearing a white t-shirt with stains on the front, grey athletic shorts and black Under Armour shoes.

Deputies said he was possibly seen picking someone up at an Exxon station near Welch, WV. Godfrey is 5’11” with brown hair and has a tattoo on the left side of his leg with Spartan.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department.