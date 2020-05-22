MISSING – Fayette County Deputies search for man in Scarbro

SCARBRO, WV (WVNS) – Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley is asking for help from the community to find a missing man. Kenneth Scott Morrison, 50, was last seen on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

Morrison has a medical situation that may require immediate attention. He was last seen walking on the Rails to Trails in Scarbro.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590. Tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at the organization’s website or by using the P3 Tips App on any smart device.

P3 TIPS APP