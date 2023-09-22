FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Oak Hill man.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, Brian K. Kinley, 44, of Oak Hill, was last seen at the Fayetteville Walmart on September 13, 2023. He was supposed to meet family at a dinner, but reportedly never made it.

Kinley stands 5 feet, 11 inches, and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He may be driving a gray 2021 Dodge Charger that has red stripes on it.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Kinley is asked to call 911 immediately, or call the Fayette County 911 Center at 304-574-3590.

Stick with 59News for updates.