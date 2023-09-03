COTTON HILL MOUNTAIN, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Fayette County man.

According to press release from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, Brandon L. Ward, of Scarbro, was last seen on Thursday, August 31, 2023. He was being dropped off at a hiking trail on Route 16 on Cotton Hill Mountain when he was last seen.

Ward had reportedly told the person who dropped him off that he would meet the at the Huddleston-Abbot Cemetery the next day to be picked up. When the next day came, the person waited at the cemetery, but Ward never showed up. The person reportedly began looking for Ward until it became dark.

Brandon Ward has long dirty blonde hair, stands five feet, six inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds. He could be wearing a gray shirt, a camouflage jacket, and a Mario back pack.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Brandon Ward is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (304) 574-3590. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.