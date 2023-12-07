RUPERT, WV (WVNS) — A man from the Rupert area of Greenbrier County was reported missing.

According to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, Trinity Aaron Bennett was reported missing by friends on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. However, the people who reported him missing also said they last saw and heard from Bennett on October 25, 2023.

Bennett is a 42-year-old white man who stands at approximately 5’11”. He weighs 179 pounds and has reddish-brown hair with blue eyes.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Trinity Aaron Bennett is asked to contact the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s office immediately at (304) 647-6634. Tips can also be sent to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Stick with 59News for updates.