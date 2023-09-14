RAVEN, VA (WVNS) — Officials with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office report an ongoing investigation for a missing Tazewell County man.

On September 14, 2023, the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office reported on Facebook they are actively working on an ongoing activation for a missing man from the Raven area of Tazewell County. Matthew Crigger, 37, has reportedly been missing for several days accordingly to his family.

Matthew Crigger was last seen driving a white Chevy Colorado. The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office asks if anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Matthew Crigger to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (276)988-0902.