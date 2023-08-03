BRUSHFORK, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is urgently asking the for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old boy.

Tajay Gene Crockett Jr. was last seen on July 30th, 2023, in Brushfork, WV. He was last seen wearing was a red hoodie with blue jeans and two different pairs of shoes.

His last time of contact was with his Great Aunt on July 30th, 2023. He is currently not in danger, and may possibly be with other juveniles in the Brushfork area.

He is described as having reddish brown hair and brown eyes. He stands at 6’1″ and weighs 140 to 150 pounds.

If you or anyone you know has any information on this missing person at all, immediately contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department or Deputy M.J. Mikles at 304-487-8364.