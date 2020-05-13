MISSING: Logan County teen could be in McDowell or Tazewell Counties

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — State Troopers in West Virginia are asking for help from the community to find a teenager who went missing on May 5, 2020. Lakira Sturgill was last seen when she left home in the Davin area of Logan County.

Investigators said Lakira may be in the Tazewell County area of Virginia. She could also be in the Squire area of McDowell County. She is 17-years-old, stands 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs 135-pounds.

Lakira has dark red hair and brown eyes. The was wearing a blue Aeropostale shirt with black leggings and rainbow tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact Sgt. C.D. Kuhn with the Logan County Detachment of the West Virginia State Police at 304-792-7200. Tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at the organization’s website or by using the P3 Tips App on any smart device.

Rewards are available for information which leads to an arrest. Best of all you never have to leave your name.

