BALTIMORE, MD/DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — According to the Baltimore Police Department in Maryland, a 77-year old man who was reported missing from the Baltimore area could possibly be in the Raleigh County area.

Dennis Drake Jr., 77, was reported as a “missing vulnerable adult” on the Baltimore Police Department’s Facebook page on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

The family of Dennis Drake Jr., 77, of Maryland, contacted 59News on Thursday, August 17, 2023, and said Drake’s credit card records showed his card was last used at a gas station in the Daniels area. The Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Persons Division confirmed the card usage in Daniels, West Virginia.

Detectives confirmed the card activity to 59News while also saying they are unclear whether Dennis Drake Jr. used it himself or if the card was stolen and used by another person.

Mr. Drake was last seen in the Baltimore area on August 15, 2023. He is possibly driving a 2014 White Cadillac XTS. The car carries a Maryland tag of 9CY7873.

Model of 2014 Cadillac XTS

Anyone who might have any information regarding the whereabouts of Dennis Drake Jr. is asked to contact local law enforcement immediately. The Baltimore Police Department can also be reached at (410) 396-2012.