UPDATE: Monday, February, 13, 2023 @ 3:00 PM | MINDEN, WV (WVNS) — According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, Megan Hayes was found safe.

MINDEN, WV (WVNS) — Sheriff Fridley with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department reported a North Carolina teenager was declared missing in West Virginia.

According to Sheriff Fridley, Megan E. Hayes, 19, of North Carolina was last seen on February 2, 2023, on Old Minden Road in Minden where she was reportedly taken by ambulance to BARH for an unknown medical reason. Megan is described as 5’4″, 130 pounds, with strawberry blonde shoulder-length hair. Megan was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and glasses.

Anyone with any information regarding Megan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, through their Facebook page, or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.