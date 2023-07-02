SAINT ALBANS, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia State Police, St. Albans PD, Charleston PD, and the West Virginia Investigations and Recovery Search and Rescue Team are all searching for 17-year old Harley Roy.

Sergeant Austin Stanley with the West Virginia Investigations and Recovery firm confirms to 59News Roy went missing from his home in St. Albans some time between 9 o’clock on the night of Saturday, July 1, and 2 o’clock early Sunday morning (Sunday, July 2.)

If you see him, or have any knowledge of where he may be, you are asked to call 9-1-1, contact West Virginia State Police, or reach out to the West Virginia Investigations and Recovery firm via their facebook page.