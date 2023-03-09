COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) — A dementia patient is missing in the Cool Ridge area and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding him.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Ernest Epling, 70, of Cool Ridge, reportedly left his home between 9 PM on Thursday, March 8, 2023 and 5 AM March 9, 2023. He is thought to be driving in a Brown Mitsubishi Outlander with WV Registration 4BB956. The vehicle model is pictured below.

Mr. Epling is believed to be driving in a car similar to this model.

Epling reportedly often spends time in Hinton, Bluestone Lake, Indian Creek, and Shanklin’s Ferry areas in both Summers and Mercer Counties.

Anyone with any information regarding Mr. Epling’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (304) 255-9300.

