MABSCOTT, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the West Virginia State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation report an update on a 20-year-old West Virginia cold case, as well as an increase in the reward for information.

In a press release from Captain Maddy with the West Virginia State Police released on September 6, 2023, a new reward was announced for information regarding the cold case of Natasha and Susan Carter. On or around August 8, 2000, Susan Carter and her daughter Natasha “Alex” Carter went missing. The case was originally reported as Susan kidnapping Natasha, but the ongoing investigation has helped investigators determine that both Susan and Natasha went missing at the same time. Two age progression photos were sent out with the press release.

Age progression photo of Susan Carter Age Progression photo of Natasha Carter

Members of the West Virginia State Police and the FBI executed two search warrants at the last known location of Susan and Natasha Carter, a home on Kyle Lane in Beckley. While operating under the search warrant, the FBI crime scene team was able to identify and recover forensic evidence related to the investigation.

The West Virginia State Police and the FBI are working jointly on this operation and have announced a reward increase for information. The previous reward of $10,000 was increased to $20,000 for information leading to discovering the location of Susan and Natasha Carter. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment at (304) 256-6700.