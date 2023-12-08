HILLTOP, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage boy.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, they are searching for Gabriel Green, 14, of Glen Jean.

Gabriel was reportedly last seen leaving a home on Cumbo Ridge Road in the Prudence area of Hilltop at 8:20 AM on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Gabriel Green stands 5’5″ tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He is possibly wearing a blue shirt, blue sweatpants and a red and black Oak Hill High School hoodie.

Anyone with any information regarding Gabriel’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (304) 574-4216. The public is also asked to contact Fayette County 911 at (304) 574-3590.