GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department reported a missing woman out of Greenbrier County.

Amanda Lee Quick of Greenbrier County was reported missing by her family on July 17, 2023. Quick’s family say they have not had contact with her since May 29, 2023.

Quick reportedly drives a grey or green Hyundai Santa Fe. Anyone with any information on the location of Amanda Lee Quick is asked to contact the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department at 304-647-6634.

Details remain limited at this time.

Stick with 59News as we continue to update this story.