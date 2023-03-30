GLEN DANIEL, WV (WVNS) — A woman who has not been seen by family for nearly a week, was reported missing by the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a post on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Crystal Lee Collins, 41, was last seen by family members on Thursday, March 23, 2023. She was reportedly last seen in the surrounding area of Glen Daniel and Fairdale.

Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 255-9300.

