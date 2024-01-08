RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A woman was reported missing by the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.

On January 6, 2024, a family member reported 40-year-old Dawn Amber Martin missing. She was last seen at the Raleigh County Courthouse two weeks ago.

Martin is white, 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and her hair color could vary.

Anyone who has information about her location can call the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300 or Crime Stoppers at 304-255-STOP.

