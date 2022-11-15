BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to the Beckley Police Department, a woman who was staying at a local homeless shelter was reported missing.

The Beckley Police Department posted to their Facebook page saying Lisa Rae Meier, 57, was last seen at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital on October 24, 2022. Meier was reportedly staying at the Pine Haven homeless shelter and has not been seen or heard from in the last three weeks.

She has long brown hair and blue eyes. Lisa Meier also is known to have ties to Fayette County.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department was notified and is assisting in the search.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Lisa Meier is asked to contact Detective Cpl. Michael Deems with the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720. Anonymous tips can also be sent to CrimeStoppers of WV through their P3 Tips App.

