UPDATE: Coty Trainer found after he was reported missing from White Sulphur Springs

UPDATE 12/4/21 6:44 P.M. — The Greenbrier County 911 Center confirmed Trainer has been found.

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department needs your help looking for a missing person.

19-year-old Coty Adam Trainer was last seen at approximately 4:00 p.m. on December 2, 2021 in the Tanis Drive area of White Sulphur Springs.

He is described as being 6 feet tall, 140 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the location of Trainer is urged to contact Lt. Gary Workman of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department at 304-647-6634 or the Greenbrier County 911 Center at 304-647-7911.