FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– A man is missing in Fayette County.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley at around 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 12, deputies received a call from an assisted living home in the Belva area that a resident had been missing for approximately three hours.

Devon Lee Parrish, 25, was last seen by another resident walking out of the home to go on a walk.

Parrish is described as being 5’6″, 150 pounds with brown hair. He could be wearing green jogging pants.

If you know where he is you are asked to call 911 or the Fayette County Sheriffs Department.