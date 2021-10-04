Missing person reported in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man was reported missing in Beckley, and deputies are asking for the public’s help in tracking his location.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, James “Bo” Robert Cook, 31, was reported missing on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 and was last seen on Diane Drive in Beckley, WV. The Sheriff’s Department made a post to their Facebook page on Monday to spread the word on his disappearance.

They’re encouraging anyone who has any information on his whereabouts to call the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300 or Crime Stoppers at 304-255-STOP.