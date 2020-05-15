MISSING: Silver Alert issued for Wyoming County man

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Deputies in Wyoming County are asking for help from the public to find a an elderly man. Eddie Ray Lambert was last seen on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Artist Rendering

Mr. Lambert left his house in Brenton at 6 p.m. He was driving a white 2013 GMC Denali Pickup Truck. It has a West Virginia Purple Heart license place with the number 3408.

Mr. Lambert is 71-years-old and has the early stages of Alzheimer’s Disease. He stand 5-feet 10-inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department at 304-732-8000 or the Wyoming County 911 center at 304-732-6953. Information can also be left with Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at the organization’s website or by using the P3 Tips App on any smart device.

Rewards are available for information which leads to an arrest. Best of all you never have to leave your name.

P3 TIPS APP