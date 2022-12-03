TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–The Tazewell Police Department needs the public’s help to find a missing woman.

40-year-old Kelly Jo Beasley was reported missing back in October 2022. She was last seen on Thursday, June 16, 2022, when a friend picked her up to attend a concert in Baltimore, Maryland.

It’s possible she may be in Tazewell, Roanoke, or Baltimore, Maryland.

Kelly Jo Beasley

She is without her needed medication, according to her family. Beasley is 5’6″, 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information should contact the Tazewell Police Department at 276-988-2503 or the Tazewell County 911 Center at 276-988-0704.