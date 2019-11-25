Mitch Carmichael to attend roundtable on LGBTQ discrimination

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) –Fairness West Virginia will host a roundtable discussion on Tuesday Dec. 3, 2019. The discussion will be about the Fairness Act. The legislation would ensure LGBTQ people will not be discriminated against in places such as housing, public accommodations, and areas of employment.

Senate President Mitch Carmichael will be there as well as Andrew Schneider (Fairness West Virginia Executive Director), Natalie Roper (Executive Director of Generation WV), Danielle Stewart (Chair of Beckley Human Rights) and many more. Guest will speak out about their individual experiences and how this moved them to support fairness for LGBTQ people.

According to the release, versions of the Fairness Act were introduced a couple of years ago in the state legislature. The release also states that if passed, West Virginia will be the 23rd state to outlaw LGBTQ discrimination.

The roundtable will take place in the Lewis McManus Conference Room in the West Virginia State Capitol. It will be held from 10:30 a.m. to Noon.