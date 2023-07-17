BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The carnival is in town at the Long John Silver’s parking lot in Beckley.

Carnival workers for M&J Amusements worked in high temperatures and humidity on the morning of Monday, July 17, 2023, as they fitted together rides and booths.

They said the carnival opens at noon on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, with kiddie rides and at least one inflatable. There are also adult rides.

For those who don’t like rides, carnival worker Harley Pritchard, formerly of Alabama, said, the carnival brings good food to town, too.

“Y’all come out, have a good time,” said Pritchard, who took a quick break from putting together rides. “We have fried strawberry shortcakes, fried Snickers, Fried Milky Way. We have root beer floats, we have hot dogs, we have sloppy joes. We have funnel cakes- some of the best funnel cakes you’ll ever taste, because the batter’s homemade.”

The carnival will be in town through Saturday.

Hours are noon to 9 P.M. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and noon to 10 P.M. on Friday and Saturday, said Pritchard.

He added tickets and entry bracelets are available.