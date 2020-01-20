MLK weekend draws in large group of skiers to local ski resort

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– The weekend before Martin Luther King Jr. Day brings in many winter sport enthusiasts to hit the slopes. It not only lets visitors see the beautiful scenery in the Mountain State, but it also helps bring in money to local businesses.

Owner of Ski Celebration, Dan Gilbert, said ski rentals are just a few of the local businesses that see an increase in sales this time of the year.

“The weekends are critical,” Gilbert said. “That is when everyone comes. I mean we have steady people that enjoy the mountain during the week and come and stay in condos or at Glade, but we really depend on these weekends because buses come from all over the south and bring kids in.”

Gilbert said they have had bus load after bus load this weekend of people coming in to get ready to hit the slopes this holiday weekend.