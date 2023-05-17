PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–Mobile home tenants eagerly attended two status hearings for updates on their ongoing lawsuit at the Mercer County Courthouse on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Attorneys for Mountain State Justice initially filed the lawsuit on the tenants’ behalf following multiple issues with new management.

The five mobile home parks were purchased by an out-of-state company called Smith Management who reportedly began raising rent and changing the length of lease terms without enough prior notice to residents.

Many residents were having to pay almost double their rent while also dealing with issues concerning their sewage systems and overall poor habitable conditions.

The status hearings mainly addressed whether or not Smith Management was able to fix the sewage problems that the court ordered them to in April.

After both sides of the court were heard, Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope decided Smith Management had until Tuesday, August 1, 2023, to fix the remaining problems and keep the rent for each resident at their prior price agreement until that date.

Michael Nissim-Sabbat, Senior Attorney for Mountain State Justice, said he is glad the court ordered a freeze on all changes until the reassessment in August and thinks the day was a step in the right direction.

“The defendants seem to think it will get done by August first, so that’s helpful to have that reassurance for the tenants,” said Nissim-Sabbat.

One resident at Elkview Mobile Park, Valeria Steele, said she is also hopeful both lawsuits will be resolved.

“I’m optimistic because the judge was listening to both sides of the issue and the issues are going to get fixed- that’s the main thing,” said Steele. “So, hopefully, everything will be safe and clean and a nicer place to live.”

Nissim-Sabbat said overall they made good strides today and ultimately hope- for the tenants’ sake- all wrongs will be righted.

Smith Management declined to comment on the matter.

The mobile home parks include Elkview, Shadow Wood Valley, Gardner Estates, Country Roads and Delaney.