Mobile mammography bus makes early detection possible in rural areas

BLUEWELL, WV (WVNS) — Thousands of women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year and early screening is recommended by doctors.



Thanks to WVU Medicine, Bonnie’s Bus was created. Bonnie’s Bus is a mobile mammogram unit filled with every medical necessity for early detection.

It made a stop Southview Pharmacy in Bluewell, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Bus driver Rick Maczko said reaching women in rural areas could potentially save lives.

“One in eight women, one of them is going to be diagnosed with breast cancer,” said Maczko.



He said insurance or not, any woman with a doctor’s order for a mammogram is invited to come. The bus will be at the Tug River Catterson Health Center in Pineville Wednesday.