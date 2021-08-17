Mobile Vietnam War Memorial gives West Virginia a look at nation’s history

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The Mobile Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial has appeared at the State Fair of West Virginia for ten years. It offers a smaller, transportable version of the Vietnam memorial located in the nation’s capital.

The purpose of the mobile memorial is to give recognition to West Virginia residents who are veterans of the Vietnam War. And to teach younger generations about how they were treated upon returning home and the struggle to get the names of those who lost their lives memorialized.

The West Virginia State Council for Vietnam Veterans of America offers name rubbings for family members and friends of veterans who died in the Vietnam War.

Dave Simmons is the President for the West Virginia State Council President for Vietnam Veterans of America. He said he returns to the fair every year to educate the younger generation about our nation’s history and help the families of veterans of the Vietnam War feel recognized.

“Youth really wants to know what happened,” Simmons said. “We don’t tell war stories per say, we do tell them where we were stationed, we do tell them what our jobs were and it kind of really appeases the kids.”

You can find the mobile memorial next to the National Guard booth at the State Fair.