Mon Health, CAMC sign clinical affiliation agreement to address health priorities in WV

MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) — The Charleston Area Medical Center and Mon Health System announced in a press release that both have signed a clinical affiliation agreement to collaborate and address West Virginia’s high rates of heart disease, cancer, diabetes, obesity and opioid abuse.

According to the release, the agreement focuses on maintaining the two organization’s independence while working together to improve the coordination and access to the highest quality health care, strengthening consumer choice in where to get that care, improving our community’s health care outcomes and addressing disparities of health and educating the population on issues related to chronic disease.

“Mon Health and CAMC are two strong, community-based, independent health care systems and together we can do much more to improve access to health care and address chronic issues in West Virginia. We are nationally, regionally and locally known for our outstanding programs, clinicians and outcomes and collaborating can work to improve our State’s health and well-being for the long run,” said David Goldberg, President and CEO of Mon Health. “We share community values and a commitment to improving the health of our population that will make a real difference.”

The announcement stated that under the agreement, the health systems will share clinical best practices, participate in clinical initiatives as members of a Clinical Integrated Network (CIN) focused on shared Medicaid populations, uses efficiencies of the same electronic medical record-Cerner- and conducts educational programs.

“CAMC’s focus is always on how to best meet the needs of patients and communities,” said David Ramsey, CAMC President and CEO. “CAMC and Mon Health are both community-based, nonprofit institutions with similar missions. This clinical affiliation agreement will result in an increased collaboration to locally address the high rates of debilitating disease and the shortage of specialty services we each face.”

Leaders at both organizations agreed that West Virginia as a whole has some of the most pressing health care issues in the nation. In many respects, the issues are not being adequately addressed.