Mon Health now offers 4 drive-through COVID testing sites

Mon Health System has four locations offering patients the ability to be tested in their vehicles. To qualify for testing, patients must pre-screen and pre-register.

The testing locations are:

Mon Health Medical Center: Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. in the SurgiCare South parking lot on the main campus. To pre-screen, please call 304-285-3798.

Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital: Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m.-Noon and 1:00-4:00 p.m. in the Kingwood Elementary School parking lot. To pre-screen, please call 304-329-7285.

Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital: Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. and 2:00-7:00 p.m. at the Market Place Mall. To pre-screen, please call 304-517-1584.

Mon Health affiliate hospital, Grafton City Hospital: As Needed from Noon-4:00 p.m. at Grafton High School. To pre-screen, please call 304-265-0400.

During a pre-screening call, healthcare professionals will ask a series of qualifying questions following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention screening requirements. If the patient requires testing, they will ask for patient information for pre-registration. Once pre-registered, the patient will receive confirmation that he or she is cleared for testing and should proceed to the nearest drive-through site. Patients who have not pre-screened or pre-registered will not be tested in the drive-through process.

Patients must present a government issued ID card. The test process is a simple nose swab, the same as for the flu. Results will be available in about 72 hours and the patient will be called with results. While waiting for results, patients should self-quarantine at home until results are provided.

If you are experiencing fever, respiratory symptoms, and cough, the CDC recommends that you not go directly to a clinic, urgent care, or emergency department unless your symptoms are life-threatening. Instead, call one of the numbers above to find out if you need to be tested.