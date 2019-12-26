Mon Health to offer paid parental leave to all employees in 2020

MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) – Mon Health will start offering its employees parental leave as of January 1, 2020.

The policy will apply to every eligible employee in the system, at all of Mon Health’s facilities. Parents will be paid for 14 consecutive days of leave.

According to a press release, if both spouses or partners are employed by Mon Health, each will be afforded the same benefit.

“At the end of the day we are a family institution,” President & CEO David Goldberg said. “Healthcare– it’s about our people and when it was raised to us we said ‘why would we not do something to help those growing the families, enhancing their families, expanding their families’ and it made great sense.”

The idea to implement this policy said Goldberg came from an employee, Brad Hamrick, who sent him an email wanting to know if it would be possible to have paid leave for his and other expanding families.

Goldberg said they have always had a program in place for mothers but now with this more comprehensive version they can benefit more.

In addition to the two weeks, Goldberg said mothers, depending on if they have vaginal or c-section deliveries, have 6-8 weeks of paid leave, during which time they are paid 60 percent of their salaries.

Part of doing this Goldberg said is to help young families build a bond. The new policy will also apply to parents who adopt or foster he said.

“We’re always looking at how can we continue to be a family-friendly organization,” Goldberg said. “Parental leave is one of them, we always look at our benefits every year to figure out what do we offer from an insurance perspective, what other things can we offer on top of the typical sick leave, paid time off types of things that all employers do and should do.”

Goldberg continued.

“Then the other issue always is our wages,” he said. “We want to be competitive, we want people to be here. People don’t come to work every day thinking about what I can do more, they always think what can I do for our patients and we want to be able to pay them, have a great benefit plan, make this a great environment for people to thrive and provide great community service through Mon Health, through the communities we serve.”