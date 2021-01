LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — People living in some areas of Greenbrier County will experience a planned power outage on Friday, January 22, 2021. The outage will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Administrators with Mon Power said the outage is to upgrade facilities. Affected customers should receive an automated call from the company stating they will be affected.

These areas affected include: Cold Knob, Friars Hill, Laurel Hill, and Sunlight Roads in Friars Hill, Renick, and Williamsburg.