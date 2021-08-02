Monday is the final day to register for the WV Vaccine Lottery

(WVNS) — Vaccinated West Virginians have just one day left to register for the final drawing of the WV Vaccine Lottery.

Monday, August 2nd is the final day to put your name in to win a long list of prizes in the vaccination sweepstakes, Gov. Jim Justice said during a briefing Monday morning.

“Get yourself vaccinated and get yourself registered,” Gov. Justice said. “Who knows; Babydog and I may show up and announce that you’ve won something great.”

On Wednesday, August 4, 2021, Gov. Justice will make the final announcement on the winners of a million dollar prize, brand new trucks, college scholarships and more. You can register for the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccine lottery online by clicking here.