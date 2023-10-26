Union, WV (WVNS) — The Monroe County Commission officially passed a resolution against its sheriff. It was a unanimous vote, officially beginning the process of removing Sheriff Jeff Jones from office.

This comes after the sheriff was arrested and charged with allegedly interfering with the investigation of another deputy.

Prosecuting Attorney for Monroe County, Justin St. Clair, said the process was a difficult one for the commission and Monroe County.

“It’s a sad day for Monroe County. This has been very hard for everyone involved. I know the commissioners have really weighed and debated and deliberated about this for a long time,” St. Clair said.

The resolution now goes to the local circuit judge to make a review.

If the judge finds it legally sufficient, it will then be sent to the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals to be reviewed by the Chief Justice.