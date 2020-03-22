Monroe County Courthouse closes amid COVID-19 concerns

MONROE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Monroe County Commission announced on Sunday, March 22, 2020 that starting Monday, March 23, 2020, the Monroe County Courthouse will be closed until further notice. They want to advise all that all county offices will still be staffed during the closure during normal business hours, which are Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

As many of their Courthouse services can be performed by telephone, mail, online and email, and do not require a trip to the Courthouse, the Commission is requesting that you contact the appropriate office to see if they can provide the service you need by one of these alternative measures.

The Commission will continue to actively engage with the Governor’s Office, as well as out county health department, office of emergency management and law enforcement, to make informed decisions. This plan will be re-evaluated regularly, and may change if necessasry.

Below are the phone numbers for Courthouse Offices:

Assessor: (304)772-3083

Tax Office: (304)772-3018

911 Center: (304)772-3912

Ambulance Fee Manager: (304)772-4295

Circuit Clerk: (304)772-3017

County Clerk: (3034)772-3096

Pros. Attorney: (304) 772-5098