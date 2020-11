UNION, WV (WVNS) — The Monroe County Courthouse will close to the public effective, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. This closure is effective until further notice.

Staff with the Monroe County Commission attribute the closure to an increase of COVID-19 cases around the county.

Courthouse staff will be on hand to help the public by phone or electronic means.

The Monroe County Commission says they apologize for any inconvenience this causes but the health of employees and visitors must take priority.