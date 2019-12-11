Monroe County man arrested for alleged child abuse involving wooden paddle

PETERSTOWN, WV (WVNS) — A man is facing child abuse charges in Monroe County.

West Virginia State Police responded to a possible child abuse complaint in Peterstown on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, questioning Randy New, 32 of Ballard. The victim, an underage girl, reportedly had bruises on her leg and hand, both matching in size.

Investigators viewed pictures taken of the injuries and interviewed the victim. She said New hit her with a wooden paddle several times.

The victim’s mother told investigators she was afraid to intervene because she was scared of New.

New faces the felony charge of Child Abuse Resulting in Serious Injury. He is in jail on a $10,000 bond. If convicted, New faces fines and up to 10 years in prison.