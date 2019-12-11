Monroe County man arrested for alleged child abuse involving wooden paddle

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PETERSTOWN, WV (WVNS) — A man is facing child abuse charges in Monroe County.

West Virginia State Police responded to a possible child abuse complaint in Peterstown on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, questioning Randy New, 32 of Ballard. The victim, an underage girl, reportedly had bruises on her leg and hand, both matching in size.

Investigators viewed pictures taken of the injuries and interviewed the victim. She said New hit her with a wooden paddle several times.

The victim’s mother told investigators she was afraid to intervene because she was scared of New.

New faces the felony charge of Child Abuse Resulting in Serious Injury. He is in jail on a $10,000 bond. If convicted, New faces fines and up to 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Photographer from Maine visits mountain state to take pictures of coal miners

Thumbnail for the video titled "Photographer from Maine visits mountain state to take pictures of coal miners"

Shady Spring High School Student Council Collects Donations for Christmas Market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shady Spring High School Student Council Collects Donations for Christmas Market"

Thousands donated to Toys For Tots

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thousands donated to Toys For Tots"

Halloween decoration stuck on deer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Halloween decoration stuck on deer"

Princeton city hall building unique new feature

Thumbnail for the video titled "Princeton city hall building unique new feature"

Newly renovated fitness center opens in Raleigh County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newly renovated fitness center opens in Raleigh County"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News